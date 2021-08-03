Cancel
PennDOT: Motorists can take online survey

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 6 days ago
Motorists can provide input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through PennDOT’s annual online Highway Safety Survey. “Safety is our top priority; and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety; and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”

