Flyers make new hires for Phantoms and front office

By Staff and wire report
Delaware County Daily Times
 6 days ago

The Flyers announced Monday they made changes to their hockey operations staff, topped by the hiring of Mike O’Connell as senior advisor to the general manager/player development. O'Connell comes over from the Los Angeles Kings, where he acted as pro scout and consultant and advisor to the GM for the...

