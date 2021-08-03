Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal eviction moratorium and infrastructure bill discussed by Sen. Alex Padilla

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push to extend the federal eviction moratorium and the status of the infrastructure bill are discussed by Sen. Alex Padilla on The ReidOut.Aug. 3, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Padilla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Moratorium#Sen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Senator Braun suggests alternatives to infrastructure spending bill

Mike Braun is the antithesis of the culture of spending that exists in the current Congress, and to him the infrastructure bill that may come to a vote soon, is everything he’s been preaching against since his campaign for the Senate. He’s critical of everyone who approves of borrowing to get the bill paid for, including fellow Republicans.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Senate haggles over bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

The Senate reconvened in an unusual Sunday session to debate a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure destined for bipartisan passage. A freshman Republican senator held up passing the measure on Saturday, arguing the GOP needed more time to consider the bill and debate amendments. Unless Sen. Bill Hagerty joins all lawmakers in agreeing to faster consideration, the measure may not pass until early in the week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate meets Saturday to push through $1.2T infrastructure bill

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate put off their summer recess and met Saturday with hopes of voting on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. On Thursday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate would reconvene for a procedural vote to move forward with the 2,702-page bill after moving Thursday night to cut off debate on final amendment votes that stretched on for 12 hours.
Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Infrastructure bill clears major Senate hurdle; passage in sight

WASHINGTON — A $550 billion infrastructure bill that’s key to President Joe Biden’s agenda cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate as members sought agreement on a closing round of amendments on Saturday. While the timeline remains fluid, the 67-27 vote to end debate on the bipartisan compromise measure...
Calaveras County, CAgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Secures Over $71 Million for Water Resiliency, Fire and Other Local California Infrastructure Projects in Senate Appropriations Bills

August 6, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that he secured over $71 million in federal funding for 20 projects across California in the Senate’s. Agriculture, Energy and Water, and Military Construction Appropriations Subcommittee bills. The bills were approved by the Senate Appropriations...
Congress & Courtsnewsitem.com

Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearing decision time, senators struggled late Thursday to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly $1 trillion proposal. The package had appeared on track for eventual Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Democrats at odds over extending federal eviction moratorium

Washington — House Democratic leaders are putting pressure on the Biden administration to extend the federal eviction moratorium as they face mounting frustration within the party to stave off a looming eviction crisis. But the White House said it is on Congress to act to keep people from being kicked out of their homes amid the pandemic, and called on states and localities to institute their own eviction freezes in lieu of a federal ban.
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley “Almost Willing” to Vote for Infrastructure Bill

Senator Charles Grassley is showing some optimism for a new version of the bipartisan infrastructure plan that was unveiled Sunday after months of negotiations. The plan includes $550 billion in new federal investments in the nation’s infrastructure over five years, but leaves out President Joe Biden’s proposals of $400 billion to bolster caregiving for aging and disabled Americans, $100 billion for workforce development, $18 billion to modernize Veterans Affairs hospitals, and raising the corporate income tax rate from 21 to 28%. Grassley shares whether he’s ready to vote on this plan, “I’m almost willing to vote for it based on the expenditure side. I’m not convinced yet that it’s paid for and that may be a reason to vote against it, but maybe I wouldn’t vote against it just for that reason. I’ve got to weigh everything, but when you just get a 2,700-page bill last night it’s going to be a long time for my staff and I to get through it and decide, ‘Are we going to vote for it or not vote for it?’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy