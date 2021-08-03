Federal eviction moratorium and infrastructure bill discussed by Sen. Alex Padilla

Senator Charles Grassley is showing some optimism for a new version of the bipartisan infrastructure plan that was unveiled Sunday after months of negotiations. The plan includes $550 billion in new federal investments in the nation’s infrastructure over five years, but leaves out President Joe Biden’s proposals of $400 billion to bolster caregiving for aging and disabled Americans, $100 billion for workforce development, $18 billion to modernize Veterans Affairs hospitals, and raising the corporate income tax rate from 21 to 28%. Grassley shares whether he’s ready to vote on this plan, “I’m almost willing to vote for it based on the expenditure side. I’m not convinced yet that it’s paid for and that may be a reason to vote against it, but maybe I wouldn’t vote against it just for that reason. I’ve got to weigh everything, but when you just get a 2,700-page bill last night it’s going to be a long time for my staff and I to get through it and decide, ‘Are we going to vote for it or not vote for it?’”