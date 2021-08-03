Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PrideStaff Sacramento West Relocates to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Sacramento West office recently relocated to 2568 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 105, West Sacramento, CA 95691. The office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, warehouse, production, manufacturing, food processing, and clerical disciplines.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prweb#Owner Strategic Partner#Clearlyrated#Nps#Bain Company Inc#Satmetrix Systems#Pridestaff Pridestaff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Chester County, PADaily Local News

Workforce resource fair for job seekers coming to Chester County

EXTON — The state Department of Labor and Industry has declared August 12th as “PA CareerLink Day – Join the Workforce PA” and Chester County is joining in this state-wide recognition. A Chester County Partner Resource Fair, held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12,will highlight the services that Chester County residents can take advantage of, if they are looking to join, or re-enter the workforce.
Jobstheneworleans100.com

The next generation of job-seekers are sending video resumes

2021 Graduates are the next generation of job-seekers, and they are entering a world that is ruled by tech and driven by views of digital images and videos. To stand out to potential future employers as a master of these elements, applicants are submitting not just their standard emailed resume, but also their LinkedIn profile and a professional looking YouTube video introducing themselves and giving their elevator pitch.
Chicago, ILAustin Weekly News

City launches major virtual initiative for employers, job-seekers

West Side residents seeking jobs, employers seeking workers and would-be workers who need skills may just find what they’re looking for in a new 5-week initiative recently launched by several city and county entities. The initiative, called Hire Chicago, is a collaboration between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, World Business...
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Trumbull job fair to benefit employers, job seekers

TRUMBULL — Area businesses and public and private agencies are joining forces to aid job seekers in not only finding employment but also providing tips on obtaining that desired position. The “Moving Forward Regional Hiring Event” - featuring more than 50 businesses - is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9 from...
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

Nearly half of unemployed job seekers frustrated by lack of opportunities

In some respects, the post-pandemic job market is hot. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that in May 2021 there were 9.2 million job openings, but only 5.9 million people were hired. It would seem that filling these open positions would be simple, and yet many employers report that they are having a difficult time hiring. For example, one survey found that 48% of small businesses had unfilled job openings in May 2021.
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Job seekers, employers: Mixed reaction to renewed mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some are trying to put a happy face on the mask mandate now back in effect in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the requirement of face coverings amid a record surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from the Delta variant. At a job fair at the...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Employers, job seekers meet in person at Career Expo

More than 70 companies and organizations gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall Wednesday to recruit job candidates. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
JobsSFGate

Claro Analytics Launches Free Tool To Help Recruiters Connect With Job Seekers

NASHUA, N.H. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Claro Analytics, the leading Labor Market Analytics platform, today announces the immediate availability of Job Seeking Sonar™, a free tool that helps recruiters and HR professionals connect with potential candidates on LinkedIn, the world’s largest social network for job seekers, professionals and businesses. Job...
Internettucson.com

ZipRecruiter and Facebook Team Up to Connect Job Seekers to Digital Marketing Jobs

New ZipRecruiter Job Site Connects Job Seekers Credentialed Through Facebook Blueprint with Their Next Great Opportunity. Job seekers who receive credentials through Facebook Blueprint—Facebook’s platform offering online learning courses, training programs, and certifications related to digital marketing—can take advantage of a new ZipRecruiter-powered website to find their next great opportunity.
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

County quickly matches jobs, work-seekers

LIHU‘E — A new county initiative, Ho‘ohana Kaua‘i, is a one-stop shop for job-seekers and hiring managers. It seeks to boost employment at a time when many businesses are struggling to fill positions in the wake of the pandemic. Ho‘ohana Kaua‘i will accomplish its mission by offering localized services tailored...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas is a job-seekers' market

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you’ve noticed more and more job posting and hiring signs in windows around town, you’re on to something. Employers are having trouble retaining and finding people to fill openings in businesses from here in Southern Nevada, to throughout the entire country. "It is definitely a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy