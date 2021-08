(Aug. 2, 2021) Adam Nagler launched his 14-foot paddle-board from Galley Beach just after 7:30 p.m. Monday evening with a picturesque Nantucket sunset as his backdrop. He planned to paddle 15-17 hours, straight through the night, on his way to Racing Beach on the Buzzards Bay side of Falmouth., on his way back to Long Island, N.Y.