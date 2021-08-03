Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MST At 630 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oracle, moving south at 5 to 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2.

alerts.weather.gov

