Am I eligible for Social Security benefits from my ex who died?

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I have a question regarding Social Security. I’m 54 and applying for disability. I’ve had rheumatoid arthritis since I was 19. My son, 16 years old, receives survivor benefits from my deceased ex-husband. We were married for 20 years. I was told by Social Security that my monthly payments, if they found me eligible for disability, would be $1418 a month. When would I be eligible to collect my ex-husband’s Social Security benefit? He made considerably more income over the years and his benefit will be a good deal more than my projected $1418. Signed: Disabled Widow.