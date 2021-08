The New York Yankees entered yesterday’s game after losing two straight to the Red Sox. In the seventh inning, it looked as though this would be another loss with only four outs left in the game. However, the Yankees erupted in the eighth with 5 straight hits and the 4-3 win. The Yankees now had a chance at splitting the series today with Domingo German on the mound for the Yankees. He was to face the Red Sox’ Martin Perez. The rain stopped, and it was time for baseball at Fenway Park in Boston. Domingo German had a no-hitter going into the eighth inning, but Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton gave the game away to the Sox.