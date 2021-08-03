These TikTok creators show you how to style a bedside table

What connotes a successful date or a successful dating show is in the eye of the beholder, but in 2021, both most certainly require at least one foot firmly planted in self-awareness and participants with a sense of humor. And whether you are a connoisseur of the reality dating show genre, or just an entertained passerby, it has been hard not to notice the glut of dating shows in recent years trying to work those features in, many of which have taken the relatively simple premise of boy-meets-girl-on-television show made most famous by The Bachelor and added about a thousand new complications.