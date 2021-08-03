US recommends avoiding travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran

The US has just put Greece back at an Advisory Level 4 – which means Do Not Travel. What does this mean and should it impact your trip to Greece?. As of August 2, 2021, the United States State Department has put the country of Greece at an Advisory Level 4. This is the highest alert level the US has and comes at a time when new positive cases of covid and its variants are climbing in the country. So, what does this mean for your trip to Greece this year?