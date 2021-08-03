Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US recommends avoiding travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued an advisory placing Greece, Ireland, Iran, Kazakhstan and the US Virgin Islands placing them in the category of highest risk for COVID-19 and advising Americans not to travel there. The updated advisory also...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Iran#Kazakhstan#Ani Sputnik#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Travelatlanticcitynews.net

Ireland on list of countries U.S. citizens told to avoid due to Covid

ATLANTA, Georgia: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that Americans avoid travel to Ireland, even if among those who are fully vaccinated. The CDC noted that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of getting and spreading Covid-19 variants". The CDC also advised Americans...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

What are the rules for travelling to Greece this summer?

Greece remains on the UK government’s “amber” list of countries as travel restrictions continue to ease. Ancient monuments, delicious food and around 200 (populated) islands to explore mean that Greece has long been a firm favourite with British holidaymakers. And with tourism accounting for 20 per cent of GDP and...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

Travelers to Greece undeterred by extreme heatwave

(CNN) — As Greece suffers its worst heatwave in more than 30 years, wildfires are raging, the capital Athens is thick with haze, and residents on the outskirts of the city have fled, leaving their possessions to go up in flames. As the temperatures soar, eyes are turning towards the...
WorldMarietta Daily Journal

Isolation imposed for Israelis returning from US, Greece

Aug. 4—Ben Gurion airport may not be closed but it is becoming more and more difficult for Israelis to travel abroad without needing to isolate when they return. From August 11, 18 countries will be included in the lengthening list of countries that require Israelis returning home to enter compulsory seven days isolation, even if they are vaccinated.
WeatherPosted by
BoardingArea

US Puts Greece at Advisory Level 4 – Do Not Travel | What Does This Mean?

The US has just put Greece back at an Advisory Level 4 – which means Do Not Travel. What does this mean and should it impact your trip to Greece?. As of August 2, 2021, the United States State Department has put the country of Greece at an Advisory Level 4. This is the highest alert level the US has and comes at a time when new positive cases of covid and its variants are climbing in the country. So, what does this mean for your trip to Greece this year?
Public Healthkhn.org

Greece, Ireland Among 16 New ‘Very High’ Covid Risk Zones, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 16 new destinations to its level 4 covid warning list, including St. Martin and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Separately, Germany has decided to offer vaccine booster shots in September to people considered vulnerable to covid infections. The US Centers for Disease Control...
WorldBBC

Covid travel: Fully jabbed from EU and US could avoid quarantine

Senior cabinet ministers are discussing whether to allow fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and US to avoid quarantine when they arrive in England. A review of the border rules is due by 31 July - the second date in the Department for Transport's plan for a safe return to international travel.
Businesseturbonews.com

US Travel: Avoid Needless Backslide in Economic Recovery

The updated guidance from the CDC marks another phase for America in navigating the pandemic. Adhering to the CDC guidance allows Americans to safely continue the return to our professional lives. Those who are organizing and running PMEs have taken great strides to ensure these events are happening safely. The...
Public Healthbusinesstravelnews.com

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Soon to Avoid England Quarantine

People who have been fully vaccinated in the European Union or United States will be able to avoid requirements to quarantine or self-isolate when arriving in England, effective Aug. 2 at 4 a.m., U.K. government officials announced Wednesday. No decision immediately was announced regarding entry to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
Public HealthGephardt Daily

WHO chief urges wealthy nations to pause COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Aug. 4 (UPI) — The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called on wealthier countries to stop allowing people who are fully vaccinated to receive booster COVID-19 shots and instead send those doses to poorer nations. During a news conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
U.S. Politicschatsports.com

The US-Iran Game Was A Good Lesson For Everyone

Honestly, we weren’t really sure what to expect out of the US-Iran matchup Wednesday. We didn't expect any trouble per se, certainly not between the teams, but given the tensions between the countries for the last 42 years, who knows? The Iranians might have simply refused to play, as Iranian athletes are routinely told to do in individual sports when they have to face Israelis.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Hydropower Plant Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Guri, Nuozhadu, Longtan Dam

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Hydropower Plant Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Hydropower Plant. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Hydropower Plant market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Guri, Nuozhadu, Longtan Dam, Itaipu Dam, Jinping-I, Xiluodu, Bratsk, Tucuruí, Krasnoyarsk, Sayano?Shushenskaya, Grand Coulee, Xiaowan Dam, Ust Ilimskaya, Three Gorges Dam, Xiangjiaba, Churchill Falls, Robert-Bourassa, Jinping-II, Laxiwa Dam & Jirau.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

August 5, 2021 US coronavirus news

California becomes first state to mandate all healthcare workers be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 California has become the first state to require all employees in healthcare settings to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, the state announced Thursday. California’s Department of Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy