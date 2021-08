We all know (and possibly want to be) the person who shows up to work with their helmet tucked under their arm as they stroll up to their desk, tacitly signaling to everyone around them that they are, in fact, a bike commuter. (And, of course, that they’re better than you.) Or, perhaps you’re an eco-conscious person who rides to reduce your carbon footprint. Whatever reason you ride a bicycle, one thing is for sure: Nobody likes a wet ass.