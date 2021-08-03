Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NWS unveils new severe weather alert system for smartphones

By Meteorologist Kelly Foster
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Summertime is prime time for pop-up severe thunderstorms in Alabama. The National Weather Service reports 13 of the 22 costliest weather disasters last year in the U.S. were severe thunderstorms. The $11 billion derecho that hit Iowa in August was the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history. There are now three categories of severe thunderstorm warnings: base, considerable and destructive.

mynbc15.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Smartphone#Extreme Weather#Wpmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 342 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of north central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Madrid County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL NEW MADRID AND SOUTHEASTERN STODDARD COUNTIES At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Parma, or 7 miles east of Malden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Parma, Risco, Tallapoosa and Catron. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 821 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms with heavy rain developing in the warned area. Trained weather spotters also reported flash flooding along Dragoon and Gila Wash in the vicinity of St. David and Sibyl Road. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash. This includes the following streams and drainages Middle Canyon Wash, Dragoon Wash, Clifford Wash, San Pedro River, Slavin Wash and Escalante Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pike County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Adams County in west central Illinois Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois Northeastern Ralls County in northeastern Missouri * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hannibal, Barry, New London, Beverly, Kingston, Hull, New Canton, Plainville, Kinderhook, El Dara, Seehorn, Saverton and Ilasco. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Liberty County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 15 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LIBERTY AND MCINTOSH COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blackbeard Island to Sapelo Island, and moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Wolf Island, Blackbeard Island and Sapelo Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 522 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dragoon, or 14 miles south of Willcox, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hendry County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hendry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry County through 1000 PM EDT At 929 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Montura. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Montura and Devils Garden. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bulloch FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR BULLOCH COUNTY At 631 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Statesboro, Georgia Southern, Denmark, Emit, Kennedy Pond, Jimps and New Hope. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Madrid County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Parma and Risco. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Atlantic, VAshoredailynews.com

New predictions call for more tropical activity in Atlantic

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season, according to the annual mid-season update issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. The latest outlook reflects that the number of expected named storms...
Outagamie County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHEASTERN WAUSHARA...WAUPACA AND WESTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waupaca to near Fremont to near Lake Poygan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Appleton, Waupaca, Menasha, Little Chute, New London, Clintonville, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O` Lakes-King. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy