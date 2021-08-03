NWS unveils new severe weather alert system for smartphones

Effective: 2021-08-08 20:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 821 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated additional thunderstorms with heavy rain developing in the warned area. Trained weather spotters also reported flash flooding along Dragoon and Gila Wash in the vicinity of St. David and Sibyl Road. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash. This includes the following streams and drainages Middle Canyon Wash, Dragoon Wash, Clifford Wash, San Pedro River, Slavin Wash and Escalante Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE