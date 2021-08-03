NWS unveils new severe weather alert system for smartphones

Effective: 2021-08-08 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Adams County in west central Illinois Northwestern Pike County in west central Illinois Northeastern Ralls County in northeastern Missouri * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hannibal, Barry, New London, Beverly, Kingston, Hull, New Canton, Plainville, Kinderhook, El Dara, Seehorn, Saverton and Ilasco. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Comments / 0