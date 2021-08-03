Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing Delays Key Uncrewed Test Flight To ISS

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing delayed an uncrewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday over a propulsion issue, pushing back a key test it last attempted in 2019. The spaceship had been due to launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from the Cape...

Florida State
#Space Shuttle#Space Science#United Launch Alliance#Ula#Russian#Iss
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Starliner investigation continues

WASHINGTON — Boeing is continuing its investigation into the thruster issue that delayed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner commercial crew vehicle but could soon run into schedule conflicts on both the International Space Station and with its launch vehicle. In an Aug. 6 statement, Boeing said it was continuing...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

NASA Recruitment For Mars Simulation Mission Now Open

Have you ever wanted to experience living on the Red Planet? NASA is now looking for determined applicants to make up the crew of a year-long Mars simulation mission. As NASA is getting ready to send people to deeper space exploration, it is also preparing to deal with the many challenges that future astronauts may face. Only recently, it joined forces with Tide to develop a detergent that would allow astronauts to do their laundry in space.
Long Beach, CAsocalTech.com

Rocket Lab Wins NASA Lunar Mission

Long Beach-based Rocket Lab says it has scored a contract from NASA, to launch a payload to the moon. According to Rocket Lab, it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from its launch complex in New Zealand, in Q4 of 2021, its first launch to the Moon. The NASA funded mission will place a 55 pound satellite into lunar orbit, as part of a mission by NASA to establish a long term presence on the Moon. Financial details of the win were not announced. CAPSTONE stands for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment. Rocket Lab said the mission will help reduce risk for future spacecraft by validating innovative navigation technologies and verifying the dynamics of a halo-shaped orbit.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

Watch the NG-16 Cygnus cargo launch August 10

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the uncrewed NG-16 Cygnus cargo spacecraft will launch on Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The resupply vehicle will deliver more than four tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). This Cygnus cargo launch will be the fifth under the aerospace company’s Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA. Live coverage of the launch will begin at 5:56 p.m. EDT (21:56 UTC) on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and its mobile app. The spacecraft will spend about two days in orbit around Earth before docking at around 6:00 a.m. (10:00 UTC) on August 12. Watch here.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

CAPSTONE's CubeSat Prepares For Lunar Flight

CAPSTONE’s 12-Unit CubeSat nears completion. The spacecraft’s S-Band antenna is shown on the right side of the spacecraft. The 16 square-shaped elements on the surface of the flat plate are low-profile antennas, called patch antennas, that make up the S-Band antenna array. The antenna is integrated with the communications system structure. The red structures are handling fixtures that will be removed from the spacecraft prior to testing. Credits: Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc.
AstronomySand Hills Express

Clearing the heavens of space junk

If you’re going to be a character in a space movie, like “Space Cowboys” or “Gravity,” you’ve got to watch out for space junk; everybody knows that. But what not everyone knows is that that plot twist isn’t fiction anymore. “I got a call from my chief satellite officer, he...
theclevelandamerican.com

“Dream Comes True”: SpaceX shows its largest rocket fully mounted on launch pad (photos)

The company has recently completed the installation of powerful Raptor engines and is continuing preparations for space launch on the test aircraft. SpaceX is operating at a breakneck speed and seems to be approaching every day to build the first orbital test aircraft of the Starship Super Heavy, promising that its largest and most powerful rocket will be used in the future. Carrying heavy loads to the Moon or MarsAnd other space missions.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Here’s How NASA Saved Billions By Choosing SpaceX’s Largest Rocket

Late last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded astronautic launches services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $178 million contract to launch a science mission to Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa. This mission was originally intended to fly on The Boeing Company's Space Launch System, a rocket built exclusively for NASA's Artemis program. However, the agency had started to caution since early last year that if it chose to proceed with the SLS, cost overruns worth billions would accompany the decision.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission from New Zealand

LONG BEACH, Calif., August 6, 2021 (Rocket Lab PR) – Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab’s first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA’s Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ISS National Lab-Sponsored Investigations Ready for Northrop Grumman CRS-16 Flight to Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., August 6, 2021 (CASIS PR) – A variety of research investigations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory are launching onboard Northrop Grumman’s 16th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting outpost. The mission will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than August 10, 2021, and a five-minute window for launch begins at 5:56 p.m. EDT.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 25: SpaceX getting closer to Starship orbital mission

Before we get onto next weeks launches, it's worth mentioning that SpaceX just took another big step with its Starship rocket yesterday. While no launches were performed as we’ve seen in the last couple of months, the company did finally stack the upper stage, called Starship, to the lower stage dubbed Super Heavy.

