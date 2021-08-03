Cancel
Cumberland County, VA

Number of COVID cases double in a week

By Alexa Massey
farmvilleherald.com
 6 days ago

COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth have doubled in one week as counties in the Piedmont Health District continue to see a new surge fueled by the delta variant. Monday, Aug. 2, the state’s number of daily COVID-19 cases sat at 1,165 — more than double the previous Monday’s figure of 505 cases.

