SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a Vallejo man in connection with a June fatal shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. According to police, on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers from Bayview Station were called to the area of Keith Street and Oakdale Avenue after a reported shooting. Arriving officers found 32-year-old Thomas O’Bannon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police rendered medical aid to the victim and called paramedics to the scene, but after the victim was transported to an area hospital, he succumbed to his...