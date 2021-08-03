Cancel
Building a Raspberry Pi Warehouse Shipping Tracker

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the TotalBoat warehouse, they had a data deadzone at the shipping station when determining final package processing times. They decided to create a shipping tracker using a touchscreen Raspberry Pi housed in an aluminum case. In this video, they run through the trial and error process they went through...

Computersitprotoday.com

Windows 11 #BetaChannel Build Tracker

Targets early adopters for testing compatibility and reliability with both hardware and software within an organization. Provides access in the middle of the development cycle for the latest features, enhancements, and compatibility where feedback can have the most impact. Stable builds with the potential for some minor bugs. All updates...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 4 Controls 160 TB Chia Farm

Chia is a cryptocurrency that uses proofs of time and space, which occupies otherwise free hard drive space with proofs (named plots, as if they were plots of land) that maintain the security and blockchain cohesiveness of Chia. While the plotting process (the creation of plots) is both CPU and storage-heavy in its performance requirements, the farming element of the equation (where your plots sit idle on your hard drives until they're summoned to serve as proofs for a new Chia block generation) is extremely light in its computing requirements. This has opened up a series of DIY projects that make the ubiquitous and extremely versatile Raspberry Pi 4 as the center of their Chia farms.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rugged Raspberry Pi cyberdeck project

A fantastic Raspberry Pi cyberdeck has been created by YouTuber RA in the form of the Кибердек RA01, a custom-made wearable computer inspired by classic cyberpunk science-fiction. The casing has been made from an old C64C which cost the maker just to iced frappuccinos to purchase. “One of my main goals was to make this build practical, yet aesthetically pleasant. In wearable builds like this figuring out straps is usually difficult. I didn’t want to bolt a car seatbelt to the case, or attach a guitar loop, or compromise the looks in any other similar fashion. But I did want to have a techwear Cyberdeck, with an adjustable strap.”
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

PiBase: An IoT-based Security System using Raspberry Pi and Google Firebase

Smart environments are environments where digital devices are connected to each other over the Internet and operate in sync. Security is of paramount importance in such environments. This paper addresses aspects of authorized access and intruder detection for smart environments. Proposed is PiBase, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based app that aids in detecting intruders and providing security. The hardware for the application consists of a Raspberry Pi, a PIR motion sensor to detect motion from infrared radiation in the environment, an Android mobile phone and a camera. The software for the application is written in Java, Python and NodeJS. The PIR sensor and Pi camera module connected to the Raspberry Pi aid in detecting human intrusion. Machine learning algorithms, namely Haar-feature based cascade classifiers and Linear Binary Pattern Histograms (LBPH), are used for face detection and face recognition, respectively. The app lets the user create a list of non-intruders and anyone that is not on the list is identified as an intruder. The app alerts the user only in the event of an intrusion by using the Google Firebase Cloud Messaging service to trigger a notification to the app. The user may choose to add the detected intruder to the list of non-intruders through the app to avoid further detections as intruder. Face detection by the Haar Cascade algorithm yields a recall of 94.6%. Thus, the system is both highly effective and relatively low cost.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico 2G expansion board supports GSM, GPRS and GNSS

SB Components of returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Raspberry Pi Pico 2G expansion board offering a wealth of connectivity options for the small microcontroller including Quad-Band GSM, GPRS and GNSS, a CH340 USB to UART Converter, SIM868 and Bluetooth Connectivity 3.0. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 70 backers with still 27 days remaining. Enabling Raspberry Pi enthusiasts to easily install effective communication using 2G communications.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Have an Analog Camera? This Raspberry Pi Can Make It Digital

Even if you’re a big fan of analog cameras, film is a major expense and inconvenience. But YouTuber befinitiv has found an interesting solution—take a Raspberry Pi Zero, pair it with a 5MP camera module, and shove it inside an old 35mm camera body. It’s a clever and effective hack...
Computerscheapskatesguide.org

A Review of OpenWRT on a Raspberry Pi 3

7-26-21 Given the inadequacies inherent in nearly all consumer-grade routers, alternatives are worth investigating. This article focuses on one well-known, open-source router alternative, OpenWRT running on a Raspberry Pi 3 computer. OpenWRT is a low-resource Linux-based distribution that is said to run on a wide variety of computers with at least 8 MB of Storage and 32 MB of RAM--including PC's, Apple computers, many existing routers, and Raspberry Pi's. A Raspberry Pi 3 running OpenWRT should support Internet connection bandwidths of more than 200 Mb/s. Those who are paying for higher connection bandwidths may substitute a Raspberry Pi 4.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Drone PiWings Updated With Wi-Fi, New PCB

Maker Ravi Butani is the mastermind behind the Raspberry Pi Pico drone project PiWings which we recently covered a few weeks back. Using Raspberry Pi's RP2040 SoC microcontroller, Butani created a custom platform for driving and controlling a wide variety of drones, planes and more. Recently, Butani has announced a...
Computershackaday.com

New Video Series: Raspberry Pi Pico And RP2040 Deep Dive With Uri Shaked

In case you’ve been living under a rock that doesn’t have internet access, the Raspberry Pi Foundation got into the silicon sales and microcontroller game all at once this year with the Raspberry Pi Pico. It’s small, it’s capable, and it costs a measly $4. Surely you have one or two of them by now, right? But how much do you know about what it can do?
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi CM4 Becomes TV Stick

Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects are those that seem so simple, in hindsight, but which it takes a particular type of brain to envisage. Take this Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 conversion from MBS or Magic Blue Smoke, on Hackaday. Simply by inverting the usual Raspberry Pi 4...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Build a Raspberry Pi Cloud Server with ownCloud

Cloud storage is incredibly useful for accessing your data from any device. The downside is that you have to trust a corporation with the privacy and security of your precious documents and photos stored on remote servers. There is an alternative, though: you can host your files on your very...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 4 Powers Clever, Expensive Robot Combo

Launched today, myAGV claims to be the world’s smallest compound robot capable of six degrees of freedom. It carries a built-in camera and 360-degree LIDAR to enable autonomous navigation, and it uses a Raspberry Pi 4 as its brains. A joint venture between Elephant Robotics and Huawei, at $700 myAGV...
Small Businessjeffgeerling.com

Review: MyElectronics Raspberry Pi hot-swap rack system

MyElectronics, a small business in the Netherlands, specializes in small computer rackmount solutions. They sent me these two racks (a 1U and 2U Raspberry Pi rack) and asked me to test them out and compare them to the 3D Printed Raspberry Pi Rack I built earlier this year, based on a design by Russ Ross.
Computersworldfinancialreview.com

The Variety of Raspberry Pi usage: Multitasking with Your Tiny Computer

Raspberry Pi, the perfect synonym for multifunctionality, is how most software buffs and geeks describe it. Well, if you’re wondering what Raspberry Pi possibly is, you could assume it is a series of small single-board computers. The Raspberry Pi was developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, in collaboration with Broadcom. The project was brought on board to ease the learning for students in schools by deriving new and creative ways of teaching.
Computersvmware.com

VM autostart not actually work with Build 18175197 on a raspberry pi 4b

I am with the latest ESXi on Arm Fling (Build 18175197) on a raspberrypi 4b, VM autostart not work for me, on every ESXI reboot, by checking the recent tasks history, it says VM power on successfully according to the settings, but actually not. Is it some known issue for Build 18175197, or any suggestion on how to debug the situation?
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi HQ Camera DIY Microscope Boasts RGB LEDs, Keypad

SilentMobius, the maker behind the cool, Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera-powered microscope we featured last summer, has updated the project. Kicking things up a notch, the DIY microscope now features a keypad and some more tricks up its sleeve. According to SilentMobius, the unit was constructed from spare hardware, including...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi MagPi magazine issue 108 now available

Makers, developers and electronic hobbyists will be pleased to know that the latest Raspberry Pi magazine issue 108 is now available to purchase or download for free bringing a wealth of new Raspberry Pi projects you can build yourself as well as featured items such as this month Award Winning Makes. “These inspirational makes are an example to us all. Discover the projects that impressed the judges and changed the world in this month’s edition of The MagPi.”

