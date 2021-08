The airline mask mandate is scheduled to expire on September 13, 2021. With this mandate in place, there has been a rise in onboard incidents that have harmed flight attendants, delayed or cancelled flights, and shown some of the worst of how society can behave. Yet the rapid expansion of the Covid-19 Delta variant is making everyone re-think what the next steps are, and certainly the federal government will consider extending this mask mandate on airplanes further if they determine that the Delta variant presents too much risk.