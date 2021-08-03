Forward Bobby Portis re-signs with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks waited a while to select their man Thursday night in the NBA Draft. The Bucks did not have a first-round pick and traded their 31st overall pick to the Indiana Pacers for the 54th and 60th selections, along with two future second-round selections. The team then selected Alexander "Sandro" Mamukelashvili from Seton Hall with the 54th pick. The forward is a former Big East Player of the Year, averaging 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds per game last season while recording seven double-doubles. The Bucks also selected international player Georgios Kalaitzakis with the 60th pick. It is unknown if the Greek player will come to the United States and contribute after averaging less than five minutes a contest in the most recent Euroleague season.
