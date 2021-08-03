Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

These TikTok creators show you how to style a bedside table

By Cassie Sheets
Star-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for inspiration to style a boring bedside table, these TikTok creators have you cover. Follow these tips for a bedside table that’s as beautiful as it is functional.

trib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Frozen Honey Is Taking Over TikTok, but How the Heck Do You Make It?

We're not saying you have to try everything you see on TikTok (in fact, we highly advise you NOT to do that), but we will say frozen honey is one of TikTok's better ideas. The sweet treat is true to its name and requires a few hours in the freezer before achieving its desired "jelly" or "popsicle-like" texture. There are many ways people go about this trend, but the most popular way to do so is by pouring honey into an old plastic water bottle so you can squeeze it out and lick it from the top. Heck, some people are freezing the squeezable package their honey comes in! Whichever way you choose to tackle your new summer snack experiment, just know it takes very little effort for a tasty reward. Lick it by the pool, in the car, or the next time you're craving a refreshing sweet treat — it's delicious!
Home & GardenBrit + Co

How To Style Your Summer Table For Any Occasion

What we love most about this summer is the chance to express our creativity through entertaining again – we will never take for granted quality time spent with our closest friends and family. To help us make the most of our summer gatherings, we tapped pro hostess Roxy Te Owens, founder and creative director of the furniture brand Society Social. Roxy shares her favorite (and shoppable!) summer-inspired tables for different occasions. From picnics to pool parties to celebrating brides and babies, these inspired settings with fun recipe ideas are easy to put together and chic to boot!
Petsimore.com

Here's how TikTok's algorithm knows what cat videos to show you

TikTok's powerful algorithm is capable of figuring out your interests in as little as 40 minutes. The algorithm uses various markers to work out what you like, including watch time. Have you ever wondered how TikTok knows that you not only like watching videos of cute cats, but also knows...
Behind Viral Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

This TikTok bronzer hack shows how to contour with just one fluid motion

Contouring has long been a makeup skill reserved for those with a certain artistic flair. With celebs like Kim K spearheading the contour revolution, the method of applying a cool-tone bronzer to the hollows of the face in order to create a chiselled illusion has, over the past five years or so, become an essential makeup step for many.
Home & GardenTimes and Democrat

3. Fill your bedside table with items you love and use.

Having a perfectly styled bedside table might look nice in photos, but @mireyarios proves you can have a nightstand that’s a stylish as it is functional. Hand cream lip balm, room spray, and a diffuser are just a few of the items she stashes on her nightstand—all essentials for a cozy day reading in bed.
Home & Gardenatomic-ranch.com

Mid Century Modern Style Coffee Tables You’ll Love

Go on, kick your feet up. When your mid century modern room comes together, you deserve to relax and enjoy the scene. And what better way than resting your laurels on a fabulous mid century modern style coffee table? Here are a few of our stylish picks. (At Atomic Ranch,...
Theater & DancePosted by
Teen Vogue

"Savage," "Up" TikTok Dance Creators May Soon Own Copyrights to Their Work

Keara Wilson, the creator of a viral TikTok dance for Megan Thee Stallion's single “Savage,” has taken the first step to secure a long-awaited copyright for her work, Variety reported. The news comes as Black creators continue to struggle with creating original online content that is then taken by white creators who profit from it, often without credit. In July, some Black creators pulled off a strike, refusing to create dances for Megan's “Thot Shit.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

How does a show called “FBoy Island” get made? The show's creator spills the tea

HBO Max's new series "FBoy Island" debuted as the most-watched reality series for the streaming service in its first weekend, and it's not hard to see why it's so compelling. The twist on the dating series sets up three single ladies and host/comedic spirit guide Nikki Glaser, to parse through 24 men and distinguish the self-identified f-boys from nice guys as they try to charm their way to a relationship — and possibly win $100,000 in the process. But how did such a provocatively named show come to be?
Behind Viral VideosNorwalk Hour

TikTok is Testing an Instagram-Style 'Stories' Feature

Many people know of the "stories" feature that Snapchat first proposed in 2013, where people can post photos or videos that disappear in 24 hours. This featured has popped up on the likes of Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and even on Twitter, a platform that recently eliminated them. Now social network...
ShoppingStar-Tribune

Twist & shop: The best merch for die-hard Beatles fans

In the Hulu documentary “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” out now, 79-year-old rock star Paul McCartney spills never-heard-before anecdotes and facts about the Fab Four while in conversation with mega-producer Rick Rubin. From the inspiration behind their historic album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club” to the influence the Beach Boys had on their own music, the six-part series serves as a retrospective tell-all that is sure to compel viewers to dive deeper into the making of the iconic band.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

How This TikTok Hack Could Give You 'The Sweetest Peaches Ever'

To put it lightly, people love peaches. So much so, in fact, that the sweet tree-fruit has made a nice name for itself, not only in the shape of decadent cobblers but also through decades of music. From Justin Bieber's latest hit, "Peaches," to the throwback early 2000s jam "Peaches and Cream" by R&B group 112, and, of course, the popular soul duo out of the '70s, Peaches & Herb, the fruit is undoubtedly a highly popular one. With a distinct flavor that can make you swoon over a summer pie or brunch with Bellinis, the peach adds a distinct flavor to any food or drink recipe.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

The Secret To Choosing How You Show Up Every Day

Here’s a news flash: The most important list you create every morning isn’t your to-do list; it’s your “to be” list. Now, I’m not suggesting that you abandon your to-do list — that accounting of the three or thirty things you plan on tackling that day. (Although if you’re like me, it’s now an app that you continually add to as you go.) But I am suggesting that it’s not the most important thing for you, as a leader, to think about each morning.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

This TikTok Hack Shows You How to Easily Delete Text on a Computer, and Wow, the Efficiency

TikTok is home to beauty, fashion, food, and tech hacks that are nothing short of mind-blowing. The social media platform is filled with useful tips and tricks that tech users just can't get enough of. The newest and coolest hack applies to anyone with a computer, and it's so helpful, we don't know why someone didn't tell us this sooner! Thanks to @mac_hacks on TikTok, we learned that there's a much easier and faster way to delete text on a computer, and as you can imagine, it's so useful.
Behind Viral VideosVice

Here’s how you can make loads of money off YouTube's TikTok-style Shorts

Tech companies are, inevitably, always trying to replicate each other. And although last night we said goodbye, albeit hornily, to Twitter’s Fleets (their answer to Instagram Stories, which was Instagram’s answer to Snapchat); today YouTube have shared more information about their new TikTok-inspired function. Aptly named Shorts, the mobile-based short...
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Style a Blouse For Summer

I hope everyone is having a good week! Before we get started, I want to remind you that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over! There are only 4 days left to shop, so take advantage of the sale while it’s still here! Remember that all prices jump back to normal on Monday, August 9. You can see all of my selections in the navigation bar on my site. Ok, so today I want to show you how to style any blouse for summer. A blouse is a staple summer wardrobe piece because it is lightweight, cute, and perfect for many occasions!

Comments / 0

Community Policy