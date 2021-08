The A’s needed a streak-stopping performance Wednesday afternoon, and Sean Manaea delivered that and more. Manaea retired the first 16 San Diego batters of the game and was backed up by the A’s best offensive output in more than a month in a 10-4 win to snap a four-game losing skid. He lost his perfect game and no-hit bid with one out in the sixth inning but still struck out nine and blanked the powerful Padres lineup for six innings.