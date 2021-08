JACKSON - A township woman accused in the murder of her husband and the victim both worked for the federal Bureau of Prisons for more than 15 years, authorities said. Antonia Ashford, 44, charged Monday with murder and weapons offenses, served as an associate warden of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and Roderick Ashford worked as a drug treatment specialist at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, according the bureau.