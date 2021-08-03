Shipping containers will be used for affordable Dallas housing project

Dallas is looking for ways to make housing more affordable to everyone, and for this, the city will be using shipping containers in its newest project. The masterminds behind the project are Merriman Anderson/Architects and they have designed the containers which will be placed on South Malcolm X Boulevard. The Lomax Container Housing Project is made entirely out of 300-square-foot shipping containers and is comprised of 19, one-bedroom units that also include a bathroom and a kitchen.