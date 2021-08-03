PrideStaff Sacramento West Relocates to Better Serve Area Employers and Job Seekers
FRESNO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Sacramento West office recently relocated to 2568 Industrial Boulevard, Suite 105, West Sacramento, CA 95691. The office continues to offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of light industrial, warehouse, production, manufacturing, food processing, and clerical disciplines.www.mysanantonio.com
