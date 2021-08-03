Cancel
Cars

1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”

goodshomedesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen RVs are known to make a good base for DIY transformations, and this next RV is no different. The iconic car first appeared in the 1930s, but the first iterations of this car happened in the 1970s when there was a demand to make it more adaptable. That’s when...

www.goodshomedesign.com

Carshomecrux.com

TinyCamper’s MINI is a Compact Teardrop Trailer with Modern Features

Lithuania-based startup TinyCamper has come up with MINI, a compact teardrop trailer that packs features needed for a comfortable camping experience. Actually, this camper is handcrafted to the particular needs of a client to ensure its usefulness and practicality. It can comfortably fit 3 people – 2 adults and 1 child, the official website states.
Carsmotor1.com

Neat VW Transporter is homemade camper van on a budget

In many cases, building your own camper van tailored to your preferences and needs is a better solution than going for an off-the-shelf product from a big company. If you are on a tight budget, you can save tons of money by installing just the features you are going to use without having to pay extra money for unwanted equipment. And when you know what you are doing, the results could be awesome.
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

History of the Volkswagen Beetle

If you ask people what they think is the world’s most iconic car, almost all of them will tell you that it is the Volkswagen Beetle. The Beetle, also known as the Volkswagen Type 1 and the Bug, is a two-door economy car with a rear engine. Despite having a relatively small size, the Beetle is designed to fit up to five people, although some countries limited the passenger capacity of the vehicle to four.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Cancelled Sequels to the Volkswagen Beetle

Perhaps one of the world’s most recognizable cars, the Volkswagen Beetle remains as iconic today as it ever was. But when the car first hit the production line in 1938, VW didn’t know what the Bug’s future would look like. As early as the 1950s, the German automaker looked into ways to branch out of the Beetle line with replacements or successors.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Eight Prototypes That Almost Replaced the Volkswagen Beetle

Arriving at our shores in 1949, the Volkswagen Beetle swept America during the Summer of Love and became a symbol of the counterculture movement in the 1960s. Commissioned by Adolf Hitler and designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the Beetle (officially the Volkswagen Type 1) debuted in 1938 as the KdF-Wagen, a "The People's Car" both practical and efficient that the general public could afford.
Buying CarsShropshire Star

The new plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan goes on sale from £35,515

Electrified model can travel 30 miles on electric power. The new plug-in hybrid version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has gone on sale today, with prices starting from £35,515. It’s available on the Life, Elegance and R-Line trims and comes with a generous level of standard equipment. For example, all hybrid...
Buying CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Review

Before SUVs turned into sports-car aping, head-turning, lavishly equipped status symbols, they were meant to simply be a practical way to transport a family – and its detritus – with maximum efficiency. On that front, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is a midsize crossover of the old school, and while that may not add up to sex appeal, it finds its allure in different ways.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Supercar Designer Is Building a 250-Mph Flying Hypercar

With the air taxi market expected to grow to $14.7 billion by 2041, it's only logical that the next step will be private flying cars. With that high-end future market in mind, Urban eVTOL is developing a sleek-looking flying car that it claims will reach top speeds of 250-mph (400 km/h) and have a range close to 300 miles (483 km), a report by New Atlas explains.
Buying CarsGear Patrol

One of the Best Cars on Sale Today May Be Killed Off Next Year

Whether you call it a sedan or a sporty fastback, the Kia Stinger has been a tremendous critical success. The high-performance Stinger GT model may be among the best value propositions out there, delivering Porsche Panamera-esque looks and performance for about half the price (or, in other words, a cut-rate Giulia Quadrifoglio). The Stinger was among the three finalists for North American Car of the Year in 2018, and we've heard it came exceedingly close to winning it.
CarsPosted by
Best Life

This Popular Car Is Being Discontinued

Similar to fashion or music, the types of cars we drive can become symbolic of an era, with certain vehicles even rising in popularity to become iconic emblems of life on the road. But in the same way, they can also fall victim to changes in customer demand, bad business decisions, or a simple decline in popularity. In the latest example of this industry shift, one major car manufacturer says that a popular model from its lineup will be discontinued in the coming months. Read on to see which iconic vehicle has reached the end of the road.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
EconomyTrendHunter.com

Capacious Trailer Tiny Homes

Alabama-based Timbercraft Tiny Homes attracted much attention and praise when it introduced its 'Denali' tiny home a few years ago, but the company is clearly not content to rest on those laurels, which is why it has gone ahead and unveiled a new and improved trailer tiny home called the 'Denali XL Bunkhouse.'
travelweekly.com

The Folo, redux: RV travel

The Folo by Travel Weekly podcast will be on vacation until August 16. In the meantime, we're pleased to feature a podcast episode from last fall that we think is relevant today: The popularity of U.S. travel by RV. In this episode, which was originally published last October, reporter Christina...
CarsArgus Observer Online

The RV: the Modern Festival Essential

Chances are, your Festival Essentials checklist does not currently mention any items weighing in at over 10,000 pounds. We’re suggesting an edit: if you’re alphabetizing, “Recreational Vehicle” fits quite nicely between “portable charger” and “sunglasses.” Can we convince you that an RV is as critical to your dream festival experience as front row spots, a gaggle of new friends, and a guest appearance from your favorite act? Here are a few points to put in the “absolute pro” column.
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.

