Let's hear it for the honey bee!
Honey bees. Makers of honey. Wonderful, sweet honey. Mostly ignored by most of the population. Despised by some—they sting you, don’t they?. But honey bees, along with all the other bees that flit around, are essential, not only for the honey they make but for their role as pollinators. Some 75 percent of North American plant species require an insect, mostly bees, for pollination. These include fruit crops such as apples and cranberries, as well as many vegetable crops.www.wisfarmer.com
Comments / 0