Sanctions prevent cheating and lead to better, more mutually beneficial fig-wasp relationships

How much meat should you eat? Unless you already eat none, then, less. That answer is rooted in data from three distinct domains. The first — my career-long focus — is the direct effects of dietary patterns on human health, arguably the most contentious of the three. The second is how the routine comestion of nearly 8 billion hungry Homo sapiens impacts the environment and climate and, ultimately, the habitability of this planet by our kind of animal. The third is how we treat fellow creatures with the same fundamental sensibilities if not of ourselves — and that is debatable — then certainly of the family dog.