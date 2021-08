Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has had a number of difficulties with NoPixel's GTA Online RP. The streamer has received multiple bans from the RP in the past, so it should come as little surprise that he's not really feeling the game, at the moment. In his first stream on Twitch since his ban from the streaming platform, xQc was asked by a fan if he would be playing GTA RP. xQc revealed that he's a bit burned out by the RP, and the streamer decided to prioritize "chill stuff," instead. It's unclear if this is a temporary thing, or if it will be an extended break.