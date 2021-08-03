Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County judge calls on Biden administration to take action on the border

By KRGV Digital
KRGV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr and the Texas Border Coalition are calling on the Biden administration to take action on the border. According to a Monday news release, the TBC sent an urgent request for action to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the “blueprint for a fair orderly and humane immigration system,” appealing directly to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for help.

Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

The Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Congressman announces plans to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

A Republican lawmaker announced plans Friday to file articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling him a “threat” to the country’s security. The move by Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, is unlikely to go anywhere in the Democrat-controlled House, but it underscores a growing sense of worry...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Over 800 Illegal Minors Stopped at the Border in One Day

On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it had intercepted 834 unaccompanied illegal alien minors at the southern border, the single largest such number of children apprehended under the Biden Administration thus far, the New York Post reports. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

The Biden Administration Is Playing Dumb—and Into a Trap | Opinion

The Biden administration is playing into a trap of their side's own-making—and smart Republicans would be wise to remember this moment as a precedent for a future vindication of the Constitution's separation of powers. As panic set in over the expiration of the pandemic-related eviction moratorium, Democrats scrambled to protect...
Immigrationimmigrationreform.com

Border Crisis Hits a New High According to Preliminary Data

Border encounters (previously known as apprehensions) continue to spike, according to preliminary data released in court documents by David Shahoulian, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In July, border authorities encountered more than 210,000 migrants, the highest monthly total in more than 20 years. For comparison, more illegal aliens were encountered in July than in the previous four years for that same month combined.
The Hill

The border is shifting from a manufactured crisis to a national embarrassment

Protecting national sovereignty and upholding the rule of law along our borders should not be a controversial issue, especially as we continue facing economic and public health crises. Yet, the Biden administration continues to lead the assault on our law and values. In doing so, the current border security situation is shifting from a manufactured crisis to a national embarrassment.

