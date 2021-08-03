Cameron County judge calls on Biden administration to take action on the border
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr and the Texas Border Coalition are calling on the Biden administration to take action on the border. According to a Monday news release, the TBC sent an urgent request for action to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the “blueprint for a fair orderly and humane immigration system,” appealing directly to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for help.www.krgv.com
