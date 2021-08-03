Cool Alley, a PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year, honored at Last Chance Stampede rodeo

GOSHEN — A Goshen girl is living her dream so far as she makes her debut at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on horseback this week. Braelynn Hardy, 9, has been riding in events all week, about 20 of them, as part of the local 4-H Saddle Club’s horse show. This is Braelynn’s first year competing at the fair as she puts her training and a bond with her horse, Casey, to the test at the Saddle Club’s arena near the fairgrounds’ grandstand.