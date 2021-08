(Carson) -- For the 44th time, cowboys and cowgirls will flock to the Carson Community Rodeo this week. The Carson Community Rodeo is one of PRCA's best small town rodeos and is able to attract some of the top talents in rodeo. Speaking on the KMA Morning Show Wednesday, rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia says the small-town rodeo attracts some of the top rodeo performers not only in the region, but throughout the county.