Female Athlete of the Year finalist: Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball. Accomplishments — Volleyball: Sanders turned into one of the top players in the conference her last two years under head coach Ken Spielbauer. A four-year letterwinner, she had five kills as a freshman, 57 kills as a sophomore, 306 kills, 89 blocks and 143 digs as a junior and 222 kills, 56 blocks and 98 digs as a senior. Basketball: Sanders helped the Falcons become a force to be reckoned with the last two years, pushing Van Buren County to to limit her senior year. In 64 career games, Sanders averaged 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.8 steals and . Track and field: Sanders was a three-time letterwinner for the Falcons and a three-time state placewinner. She placed sixth in the long jump as a freshman, leaping 16-10. She was fourth as a sophomore, going 16-9 and was sixth as a senior, jumping 17-0 1/4. Softball: Sanders was a five-year letterwinner and five-time all-state pick. She helped the Falcons reach the state tournament three times, winning the Class 2A state title in 2018 and taking second in 2020. She hit .630, second-best in the state. She had nine doubles, five triples and three home runs, scored 48 runs and drove in 27 runs. For her career, Sanders hit .522 and was 62-for-71 in stolen-base attempts.

