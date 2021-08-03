Cancel
Madison, AL

Masks to be required in Madison City Schools starting Wednesday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mask mandate has been issued for students and staff inside school buildings and buses in Madison City. According to Superintendent Ed Nichols, the change from masks optional comes after the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued a revised toolkit for schools earlier today with new quarantine protocols that will inevitably lessen quarantining if masks are worn in schools.

