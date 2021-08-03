Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, IA

Female Athlete of the Year finalist: Danville senior Addison Parrott

Hawk Eye
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports — Cross country, basketball, soccer, track. Accomplishments — Cross country: Parrott was one of the state's top runners all four years. She placed 48th at state as a freshman. As a sophomore she finished 10th. She took sixth at state as a junior and was second at state as a senior. She had a personal best of 18:57.50. Parrott helped the Bears qualify for state as a team in three of her four years. The Bears were 12th in 2017, fifth in 2019 and 13th last season with a very young team. Basketball: Parrott earned a varsity letter as a freshman. Track and field: Parrott was a three-year letterwinner, qualifying for state all three years. She helped Danville win the Class 1A state team title as a freshman in 2018. As a freshman, she finished 10th at state in the 3,000 and 11th in the 1,500. As a sophomore, Parrott finished eighth at state in the 3,000 and 10th in the 1,500. Parrott placed second at state in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 as a senior and ran the anchor on the distance medley relay team which finished seventh. Soccer: Parrott helped ND-WB/Danville to a pair of state tournament. She scored 19 goals and had 18 assists for her career.

www.thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Danville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Pella, IA
City
Danville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Basketball#Athlete Of The Year#Nd Wb#Central College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy