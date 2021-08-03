Cancel
Evan Fournier Joining Knicks Caps Off Swing-And-Miss Celtics’ Trade

By Sean T. McGuire
 6 days ago
The writing had been on the wall over the last few days, but it became real Monday as Evan Fournier opted to sign with the New York Knicks two hours into NBA free agency. The Boston Celtics traded for Fournier at the NBA trade deadline last season, sending a pair of second-round picks to the Orlando Magic. And while Boston’s trade package for Fournier wasn’t earth-shattering — Danny Ainge finally traded draft picks, after all — Fournier’s departure still is less than ideal given they used a major piece of the Gordon Hayward traded player exception to acquire him.

