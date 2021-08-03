Cancel
Churchill County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER EAST CENTRAL CHURCHILL COUNTY At 626 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of New Pass Summit, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will affect US Highway 50 west of New Pass Summit and areas over mainly rural areas of east central Churchill County.

