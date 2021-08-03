Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia Southeastern Cook County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. Most of this rainfall has fallen over mainly rural areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Barretts, Teeterville, Allenville, New Lois, Hansell and Courthouse. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.