Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Huawei exec due back in Canada court over US extradition request

By Don MacKinnon
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuG4l_0bFovq6200
Huawei CFO Meng Wahzhou, the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, is wanted in the United States for bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly concealing her company's business dealings, through a subsidiary, in Iran /AFP/File

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei will be back in a Canadian court on Wednesday for a final round of hearings on her possible extradition to the United States, after nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of company founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, is fighting extradition to the United States, which wants to try her for bank fraud and conspiracy for allegedly concealing her company's business dealings, through a subsidiary, in Iran.

If transferred to the United States for trial and subsequently convicted, she could face more than 30 years in a US prison.

Her arrest on a US warrant during a Vancouver stopover in December 2018 -- and China's subsequent detention of two Canadians -- caused a major diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Beijing.

Meng is due to appear before the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday for more than two weeks of hearings.

The 49-year-old has denied any wrongdoing, and her defense team says abuses by Canadian and US officials have denied her due process, and therefore the US extradition request should be quashed.

"The narrative can simply no longer survive scrutiny," her lawyer Mark Sandler argued in June. "There is no plausible case for committal."

- 'Unsubstantiated, redacted allegations' -

Meng stands accused of defrauding HSBC by falsely misrepresenting links between Huawei and Skycom, a subsidiary that sold telecoms equipment to Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran as it continued to clear US dollar transactions for Huawei.

But her attorneys say that the United States has no jurisdiction and that her rights have not been respected. The case has taken many turns in the almost three years since her arrest.

Her attorneys also argue that remarks by former US president Donald Trump 10 days after Meng's arrest -- in which he said he might intervene in her case in exchange for Chinese trade concessions -- "poisoned" the case.

Meng has nevertheless remained outside prison walls but under constant surveillance in her mansion in the western Canadian coastal city. She must wear an ankle monitoring bracelet at all times.

Canada meanwhile says Meng's evidence and allegations "can really only be properly litigated before a US trial judge" and do not belong in a routine extradition procedure.

"They are requesting this court be turned into a trial court... not based on anything but unsubstantiated, redacted allegations," said Robert Frater, a lawyer for Canada's attorney general, in April.

The case has sparked an unprecedented crisis between Beijing and Ottawa, as Canada has found itself squeezed between China and the United States.

Just days after Meng's arrest, the Chinese government imprisoned two Canadians on espionage charges -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

The arrests were seen by Ottawa as retaliation for Meng's detention, which Beijing denies.

Both Canadians have been tried, but the verdicts are still unknown.

China has also blocked billions of dollars in Canadian agricultural exports.

Both the Chinese government and Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecom networking gear, have consistently denied the US accusations.

Beijing has charged that Washington's primary aim in pursuing Meng is to weaken Chinese tech companies, calling the whole case "a serious political incident."

The final round of hearings in Meng's case are scheduled to end August 20. But a decision is not expected for several weeks, and any fresh appeal could mean the procedure would drag on even longer.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meng Wanzhou
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Canada#Us Dollar#Afp File#Chinese#Canadians#The Supreme Court#Skycom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Cell Phonesbigrapidsnews.com

Huawei revenue sinks as smartphones hurt by US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei's revenue fell 29.4% from a year earlier in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under U.S. sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. Revenue declined to 320.4 billion yuan ($49.6 billion), according to figures released Friday,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was ‘selective’ in disclosure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies argued in court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei’s chief financial...
PoliticsCourthouse News Service

Canadian prosecutors defend US conduct in crafting Huawei CFO extradition bid

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claims U.S. authorities have misled a Canadian judge in an effort to have her extradited on fraud charges related to possible violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CN) — Embattled Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s defense team went back on the attack in a...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Huawei CFO enters final extradition hearings facing steep odds

A win for Meng would be notable because discharges are so rare. (Aug 4): Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer faces long odds as her extradition fight enters its final phases, more than two and a half years after her arrest triggered an unprecedented diplomatic impasse between China, the U.S. and Canada.
PoliticsTelegraph

'Princess of Huawei' Meng Wanzhou starts defence against US extradition

The “princess” of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, is starting a three-week defence against extradition to the US on fraud charges two and a half years after her arrest. The Huawei executive, the daughter of the Chinese company’s founder Ren Zhengfei, goes to court in Canada on Wednesday to battle claims she misled bankers at HSBC into breaking sanctions on Iran.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Huawei with sales slump after US sanctions

The slump in sales at the Chinese Huawei group after US sanctions has accelerated again. In the second quarter, the revenues of the network equipment supplier and smartphone provider fell by a good 38 percent to around 168 billion yuan (about 22 billion euros), according to semi-annual figures published on Friday. In the first quarter, sales had shrunk by 16.5 percent. “Our goal is to survive – and to do so sustainably,” emphasized Eric Xu, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

US offers Brazil 5G technologies to replace Chinese Huawei

Brasilia [Brazil], August 6 (ANI): Amid growing US security concern regarding Chinese telecom firm Huawei, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed building 5G networks in Brazil, based on American technologies. "As the hemisphere's two largest democracies, the United States and Brazil have a stake in each other's success. Together...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

Russia court hands US investor, French banker suspended sentences

A Russian court on Friday handed US investor Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal suspended sentences after convicting them of embezzlement in a high-profile case that has rattled the country's business community. Even if they will not spend any more time in jail, Calvey and Delpal decried as "outrageous" and "shocking" a ruling that brings down the curtain on a business dispute that further damaged the investment climate in Russia and triggered an outflow of foreign capital. Calvey, the founder of investment fund Baring Vostok who spent nearly two years in detention and under house arrest, received a suspended sentence of five years six months for a crime he said he did not commit. Delpal, who spent six months in jail before he was put under house arrest, received a four-and-a-half year suspended sentence, according to an AFP reporter in Moscow's Meshchansky district court.
Businessteslarati.com

Huawei exec who called Tesla “killing” machines fired after China legal team’s complaint

If there is one thing that is evident with Tesla China, it is the fact that its legal team does not hold back. Whether it is a media outlet or a social media influencer, anyone or anything that spreads inaccuracies and false information about Tesla would be called out. This became a hard lesson for former Huawei Intelligent Drive chief Su Qing, as he was terminated from his post over his previous comments about Tesla and its Autopilot system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy