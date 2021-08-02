Cancel
NBA

Trae Young reaches deal on max extension after leading Hawks to a surprising playoff run

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and star point guard Trae Young reached an agreement on a five-year extension that will pay Young at least $170 million, a person familiar with talks between the sides told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about negotiations.

The amount of the deal could grow to $200 million if Young, 22, meets certain criteria, such as All-NBA or MVP next season, for a supermax contract.

Young, the No. 5 pick in the 2018 draft, just finished his third season with Hawks and led them to a surprise appearance in the Eastern Conference finals, beating the New York Knicks in the first-round and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals. The Hawks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhNaU_0bFovoZo00
Trae Young's five-year contract extension could be worth up to $200 million. Brynn Anderson, AP

In 16 playoff games, Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists. He had multiple 30-point plus games in the postseason, including 39 against Philadelphia and 48 against Milwaukee.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trae Young reaches deal on max extension after leading Hawks to a surprising playoff run

