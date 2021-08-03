Report: Daniel Theis to sign with Rockets, leave Bulls

DeRozan is finalizing a three-year, $85 million contract with the Bulls, which will be executed via a sign-and-trade with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. In order to get the Spurs to cooperate, the Bulls will send Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and two future second-rounder to San Antonio to acquire DeRozan, who they will immediately hand a fully guaranteed three-year deal. It's a major acquisition for Chicago, which already added Lonzo Ball via a separate sign-and-trade Monday night. Chicago can now start Ball, Zach LaVine, DeRozan, Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Vucevic in what's suddenly one of the most potent lineups in the entire league. DeRozan is coming off of averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game in San Antonio last season. While he shot 49.5 percent from the field and 88.0 percent at the line, DeRozan was just 19-of-74 from three-point range on the year.