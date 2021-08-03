Cancel
Report: Daniel Theis to sign with Rockets, leave Bulls

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Daniel Theis appears on his way to Houston. The versatile 29-year-old big man, who the Bulls acquired before last March's trade deadline, has agreed to sign a four-year, $36 million deal with the Rockets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. Theis won the hearts of many Chicago faithful during his brief Bulls...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
