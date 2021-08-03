Cancel
Dollar on back foot vs safe-haven peers as Delta virus spreads

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery. The dollar traded at 109.34 yen, near...

