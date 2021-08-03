Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Olympics-Sailing-Competition set to resume as winds pick up

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – Competition is set to resume at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour as winds are expected to pick on Tuesday following the cancellation of Monday’s action. Monday’s medal races in the men’s and women’s 49er category will now take place on Tuesday, with the men’s Finn class and...

