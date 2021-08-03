Olympics-Sailing-Competition set to resume as winds pick up

Though the results are in for most of the Olympic sailing fleets, there’s still time to cheer on team USA in the NACRA 17, both 470 and Finn classes. In the NACRA 17 fleet, Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis are in 9th place securing a spot in the medal race. They’re currently 17 points behind the 8th place French team and just four points ahead of the Brazilian 10th place team. These scores are corrected to include one throw-out race. Notably, the Americans threw out a 13 while the French and Brazilian teams each threw out 18s, proving if nothing else that the Americans have been remarkably consistent throughout. Only the medal race remains in this class, which will score double points and include just the top ten finishers from the qualifying races. It will be held Tuesday, August 3.