1971 Chevy Chevelle SS454 Races 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass: Video

Polished to perfection, this A-body restomod sticks to its vintage roots while adding just enough hot rod flair. If there was ever a car that epitomized American Muscle, it would arguably be the second-gen Chevelle. The styling and size just draw you in, and the design has a timeless look that's as badass bone stock as it is when fully hot rodded out. It's also a car that seems "right" with a big-block Chevy between the fenders. Well, in the case of this 1971 Chevelle SS owned by Jerry Yorek, we would have to say he nailed it in terms of looks and choice of mills. His Chevelle is a great combination of classic styling with just enough massaging and aftermarket parts to set it apart from the crowd. But like all cool cars, it was quite a journey to get from point A to the finish line, and it's a process that Yorek had done many times before.