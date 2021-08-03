Cancel
1971 Chevy Chevelle SS454 Races 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass: Video

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re taking it back to the Muscle Car Golden Age with this one, pitting a 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS454 against a 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass in the following drag racing video. Coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, this video is a bit shorter than your typical C&Z drag strip battle, clocking in at just over 6 minutes from start to finish. Part of the reason is the video format, which does away from the traditional goofy commentary and humor, and instead keeps the focus on the cars, the specs, and of course, the racing.

