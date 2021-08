Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. This option was granted on August 5, 2021 as an option for 1,635 shares of Common Stock under the Clene Inc. 2020 Stock Plan at an exercise price of $9.37 per share. The options vest immediately upon grant.