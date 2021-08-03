San Diego State University Hires Stanford’s Lauren Dobashi as Women’s Golf Coach

Lauren Dobashi. Photo via @Lo_Dobashi Twitter

Lauren Dobashi, who has spent the past eight seasons with Stanford, has been hired as San Diego State’s women’s golf coach, the university announced Monday.

While an assistant and associate head coach with the Cardinals from 2014-19, Dobashi helped Stanford to a national title in 2015 and six consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, including three straight NCAA regional titles from 2016-18.

“I was impressed with the energy, the camaraderie, and the support and resources provided to the student-athletes, but what really sold me was San Diego State’s passion to provide a well-rounded experience for the student-athlete,” Dobashi said. “I am excited to lead the San Diego State women’s golf program and to work with these talented young ladies to help them achieve success on and off the golf course.”

Dobashi arrived at Stanford following three years as an assistant coach at UC Davis, where she helped the Aggies achieve a top 10 national ranking, three consecutive individual and team Big West Conference titles, and three consecutive Big West Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards.

A native of the Sacramento suburb Gold River, Dobashi was a four-year letter winner at UC Davis. One of the program’s first recruits when women’s golf was established in 2005, Dobashi helped UC Davis transition to Division I.

Dobashi replaces Leslie Spalding, who retired in May after leading San Diego State to two Mountain West Conference titles, seven consecutive NCAA regional appearances and eight regional appearances in nine seasons with the Aztecs.

“Our women’s golf team has achieved great success over the past number of years and Lauren’s experiences at UC Davis and Stanford will allow her to take our team to the next level,” athletic director John David Wicker said. “She stood out during the interview process as someone who is passionate about the entire student-athlete experience and ensuring the young women find success on the course and in the classroom, and are ready to succeed upon graduation.”

Updated at 5:51 p.m. August 2, 2021