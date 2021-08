Responsible for 83 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, the Delta Variant is causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Along with a spike in cases, which have exploded in July, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing — virtually all of them among people who have not been fully vaccinated. Although President Biden has pleaded with Americans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and members of their community, the number of people getting shots each day has declined dramatically since the spring, with “vaccine hesitancy” persisting among African Americans and Latinos, rural Americans, young people, and Republicans.