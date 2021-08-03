New Chick-fil-A location is coming to Leon Springs

SAN ANTONIO – Northwest San Antonio’s Leon Springs community has something cooking up this Thursday -- a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. Part of Chick-fil-A’s grand opening tradition at its restaurants is giving free meals to the first 100 people in line. However, instead of the usual “Chick-fil-A First 100″ giveaway at this opening, the restaurant will surprise 100 local heroes in the Leon Springs community with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals.