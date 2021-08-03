'My son is gone. I'll never see him again' | Killeen mother pleading for help finding son's killer

Betty Elliott told 6 News she and her son, Deon, had a close relationship. She said they spoke constantly.

"He always talked to me. He always called me, told me 'Mom I love you,'" Elliot said.

The morning of Friday, July 30 was the last time they would speak.

Deon Elliott went to a club on South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road in Killeen Friday night to support a friend, Betty Elliott said. Saturday morning, after 2 a.m. Deon Elliot was shot. He was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition but was pronounced dead just before 3:50 a.m., according to the Killeen Police Department.

Elliott said she has only heard part of the story from Deon's friends.

"The part that was given to us is that he was trying help a friend get to his vehicle, and he got caught in a cross fire," Elliott said. "Deon came to his vehicle and was kind of holding his stomach. He got in his vehicle and he slumped over."

Elliott said she was told a friend got Deon to an ambulance and he was taken to the hospital, but he didn't make it. She was also told his friend got into a fight and Deon was trying to defuse it.

"Deon was a good person and he did not deserve what he got," Elliott said. "My heart, I don't know if it will ever heal."

The Killeen police initially stated in a press release they found a suspect vehicle leaving the scene and arrested two people. Officers said they found "several" firearms in the vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, neither of those people had been charged with a crime. Now Elliott is begging people to come forward with information on who pulled the trigger.

"I want justice. That's all I want," Elliott said. "Anyone who saw what happened, they need to come forward. If they let the people that murdered my son get away, guess what? They'll go and murder again because nobody turned them in. Whoever saw who shot my son, they need to come forward."

The police department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers by going online or calling 254-526-8477.

The Elliott family has created a GoFundMe to pay for Deon's burial expenses.