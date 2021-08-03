Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robstown, TX

Robstown teacher dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth

By Seth Kovar
Posted by 
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQZZG_0bFoqeiL00

Elijah "Chipmunk" Creacy was born on July 14 -- the first child of Robstown Early Collegiate High School math teacher Elisa Creacy.

Three weeks later, late Friday evening, the 35-year-old died from COVID-19.

“She married and she had a baby and then her time was over," Elisa's mother Grace Deffendall said. " I guess the Lord just said, ‘OK, you’re done. You have fulfilled your purpose here in life.’ And she left us with a beautiful little boy that we’ll all take care of him."

Elisa's father-in-law Mike Creacy wanted to provide Chipmunk a way to get to know his late mother through the words of her former students, friends, and family members.

If you knew Elisa, he encourages you to send an email to chipmunk.creacy@gmail.com describing her, so that someday Elijah can read about her.

“She helped all of us a lot," Mike said. "She had a great impact on her students lives, her family, friends. She was just a wonderful person. To me she wasn’t my daughter-in-law. She was my second daughter.”

A visitation for Elisa is planned for this coming Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Annaville Baptist Church with her funeral to follow at 1p.m. on Saturday.

Following the funeral, a procession will lead to Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, taking a detour past Robstown Early Collegiate High School where Elisa worked.

Anyone is welcome gather there to give their final respects.

The school is showing its respect for Elisa by planting a tree and holding an assembly in her honor.

A scholarship in her name is another possibility.

Elisa's collegiate alma mater, Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, is remembering her by holding their homecoming football game this fall in her name.

Finally, a Go Fund Me fundraising website has been set-up to help Elisa's family pay funeral costs, and to help Elijah's father, William Creacy, raise the couple's newborn.

“She impacted just so many lives," William said. "I was proud to be her love and her husband and everything. And I was proud to have known her.”

Comments / 4

KZTV 10

KZTV 10

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robstown, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Memorial Park Cemetery#Football#Chipmunk#Annaville Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Two young girls host local school supply giveaway

Another school supply giveaway was hosted on Saturday, but this time, by two young girls under the age of six. Somaya Samora, 4, and her sister Gianna Samora, 5, began organizing the giveaway two years ago. Their first backpack giveaway focused on just 10 families, and while they took last year off due to COVID-19, this year they were able to help 100 kids in Corpus Christi and in the city of Victoria.
Posted by
KZTV 10

Family of officer Dominguez raises money for expenses

Officer Dominguez is a 20-year-veteran of the local police force. He was shot on Wednesday, leading to a statewide blue alert when the suspect got away. The suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted capital murder with a $1 million bail.
Public HealthPosted by
KZTV 10

Two nursing students prepared to enter workforce during pandemic

Michelle Scoggins and Sara Slowinski are preparing for graduation from TAMU-CC this weekend, but are also ready to work the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They both entered nursing school during the height of the pandemic and are going into the workforce as the Delta variant spreads quickly across the Coastal Bend; Scoggins said she is ready.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KZTV 10

Local leaders say Nueces Co. hospitalizations are now at 12.68 percent

Corpus Christi and Nueces County gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Paulette Guajardo started off the press conference with an update on the officer involved shooting that took place at a local apartment complex earlier in the afternoon.She then gave updated information from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, regarding pregnant woman and COVID-19.

Comments / 4

Community Policy