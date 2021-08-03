Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat Continue Flashy Offseason, Add P.J. Tucker

By Shyam Ramachandran
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 6 days ago

The Miami Heat have stayed busy in free agency. The team agreed to re-sign Duncan Robinson , extended Jimmy Butler , and won the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes, agreeing to a sign-and-trade with the Raptors.

The activity doesn’t end there, as the team is now set to sign P.J. Tucker to a two-year, $15 million deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The deal includes a player option in the second year.

The addition of Tucker to the Heat should further improve Miami’s defense, an area where the former Rocket thrives.  It’s clear the reigning champ brings so much more to the game than what shows up on the traditional stat sheet, as his plus-minus of 94 from the 2021 postseason indicates.

The post Heat Continue Flashy Offseason, Add P.J. Tucker appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Duncan Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reigning Champ#The Miami Heat#Raptors#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: The controversial reason Bucks let P.J. Tucker walk to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks just won the NBA title, but they also just lost a key piece in free agency with P.J. Tucker joining the rival Miami Heat on a two-year, $15 million deal. Tucker seemed to be a bit blindsided by the Bucks not making a stronger effort to bring him back in an emotional message put on social media Monday night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions from P.J. Tucker joining rivaling Miami Heat

The first two moves of 2021 NBA Free Agency for the Milwaukee Bucks have certainly brought mixed emotions among the fanbase. Things started off promising with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that Bobby Portis would be returning to the Bucks on a two-year deal. While many were skeptical that Portis would return to the Bucks as he earned himself a hefty raise they could not afford, the same sentiment was not held for P.J. Tucker.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

P.J. Tucker implies Bucks didn’t want to pay him in free agency (Photo)

Veteran forward P.J. Tucker penned a message to Milwaukee after leaving for Miami in free agency, implying the Bucks didn’t want to pay him after his title contribution. P.J. Tucker’s time in Milwaukee was short and sweet. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in March and played a key role in the team winning an NBA championship in July.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 P.J. Tucker replacements to target in free agency

In a shocking twist, the Milwaukee Bucks will be tasked with looking to replace one of the key contributors from their title run this past season. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, P.J. Tucker will leave Milwaukee after just one season to sign a two-year deal (player option in the second) worth $15 million with the Miami Heat. This move was largely unexpected because the Bucks held Tucker’s Bird Rights entering the offseason and seemed like the clear favorites to retain his services. Nevertheless, the NBA proves once again just how unpredictable it can be.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Re-Signing P.J. Tucker

Last season, P.J. Tucker was one of a few veterans on the Houston Rockets that made it clear he wanted a fresh start. As Houston struggled and showed no signs of being playoff contenders, the 36-year-old veteran forward wanted a change and a chance to become a role player on a team that's playing for something.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Free Agency: P.J. Tucker Makes Shocking Move to Miami Heat

Veteran power forward P.J. Tucker was one of a handful of disgruntled veterans on the Houston Rockets at the start of the 2020-2021 season. Joining the likings of Russell Westbrook and James Harden, Tucker wanted a way out. Westbrook got his wish during the offseason as he was re-routed to...
NBAFOX Sports

NBA free agency winners and losers, from Kyle Lowry to P.J. Tucker

Free agency has come and mostly gone. More than 50 contracts were agreed upon Monday, and although no A-listers changed teams, there were some winners and losers. Winner: Everyone involved with and connected to the Miami Heat. We have to start in South Beach. No team that matters to the...
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 things they will miss most from P.J. Tucker

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 22 (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) After just 43 games with the franchise, P.J. Tucker will leave the Milwaukee Bucks with his legacy cemented as an NBA Champion. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Tucker signed a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Miami...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Why P.J. Tucker is not the answer at power forward

The Miami Heat organization has decided to weaken the current champions Milwaukee Bucks by signing forward P.J. Tucker. Miami signed Tucker to a $15 million contract over the next two seasons. But is Tucker a good fit for the team? Yes and no. The Heat predominantly uses power forwards as...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Notes: Tucker, Oladipo, Haslem, Vincent, Okpala

P.J. Tucker was looking for the right situation in free agency and he believes he has found it with the Heat, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Tucker won a ring after being traded to Milwaukee in March, but the Bucks had limited resources to offer him. He wound up signing with Miami for $15MM over two years.
NBANBC Sports

Report: Heat signing P.J. Tucker from Bucks, who’ll keep Bobby Portis

The Heat’s big night continues. Miami is poaching P.J. Tucker from the defending-champion Bucks, who’ll at least keep Bobby Portis. The Heat had the mid-level exception available, because they’re acquiring Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade rather than signing him outright. Miami certainly has a type with tough veterans – Jimmy Butler...
NBAtheScore

Report: Heat sign Tucker to 2-year, $15M deal

The Miami Heat signed veteran forward P.J. Tucker to a two-year, $15-million deal, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Tucker's deal reportedly includes a player option for the second season. Milwaukee acquired Tucker from the Houston Rockets last March. While his offensive production dipped during the 2020-21 campaign, Tucker was...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Heat Agree To Sign P.J. Tucker

The Heat have agreed to a deal with free agent forward P.J. Tucker, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Tucker doesn’t bring much to the table on offense besides the occasional corner three (he’s a career 35.9% shooter from beyond the arc), but he’s a physical, versatile defender who is just as willing to battle in the post with centers as he is to guard quicker guards and wings on the perimeter.
NBABleacher Report

P.J. Tucker, Heat Agree to 2-Year, $15M Contract After Bucks' Title Run

The Miami Heat and forward P.J. Tucker agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal Monday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The 36-year-old joined the Milwaukee Bucks midway through the 2020-21 season as they attempted to add defensive toughness and versatility. But he noticeably showed signs of age last season, averaging just 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while not providing as much defensive impact as expected.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Film room: How does P.J. Tucker fit with the Heat?

After hours passed without landing a power forward, the Miami Heat got a player who will perfectly blend into their culture. Miami inked championship forward P.J. Tucker to a two-year, $15 million deal Monday evening, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. He has a player option attached to the second year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: The new fashion king after P.J. Tucker’s departure

While everyone is wondering how the Milwaukee Bucks can replace P.J. Tucker‘s defense, switchability, and toughness, there’s one aspect we aren’t focusing on enough: his fashion. Tucker came in after being traded in March and was instantly the best-dressed Buck with his eclectic taste in clothes and his unmatched sneaker...

Comments / 0

Community Policy