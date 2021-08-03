Heat Continue Flashy Offseason, Add P.J. Tucker

The Miami Heat have stayed busy in free agency. The team agreed to re-sign Duncan Robinson , extended Jimmy Butler , and won the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes, agreeing to a sign-and-trade with the Raptors.

The activity doesn’t end there, as the team is now set to sign P.J. Tucker to a two-year, $15 million deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The deal includes a player option in the second year.

The addition of Tucker to the Heat should further improve Miami’s defense, an area where the former Rocket thrives. It’s clear the reigning champ brings so much more to the game than what shows up on the traditional stat sheet, as his plus-minus of 94 from the 2021 postseason indicates.

