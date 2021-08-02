Best Pet Accessories for Your Car

Adding a furry friend to the family is a big decision, and it's invaluable to have expert help. The San Antonio Humane Society's main complex on Fredericksburg is airy, spacious and was designed with the well-being of its resident animals at the forefront. A no-kill shelter — which means that no animals at the shelter will ever be euthanized to make space — the rescue group finds a home or a suitable placement with another no-kill organization for every treatable pet that enters its care. In 2020, this translated to a 99.3% save rate. The Humane Society isn't only about pairing cats and dogs with new owners, though. The organization also runs a Wellness Clinic to provide low-cost wellness and preventative services for pets as well as a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. Additionally, it provides microchipping services to help reunite lost pets with their families.